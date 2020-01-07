US envoy: Greek-American relationship is ‘at all-time high’

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States reaffirms the strong relations between Athens and Washington which are at “an all-time high,” US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday, after a meeting between the Greek Premier and President Donald Trump.

“The visit capitalizes on the momentum following President Trump’s signing of the Eastern Mediterranean Bill into law on December 20, which recognizes significant US security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, and Secretary Pompeo’s stop in Athens this past October to sign the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement,” he said in a statement.

It also builds upon the recent signing of the East Med pipeline accord by Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, and the 3+1 framework that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set in motion last March in Jerusalem, he added.

“Greece is a country that shares our goals and our values. We will continue to invest in our strategic partnership and build momentum to achieve our shared vision for the future,” he said.