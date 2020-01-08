Greece will not tolerate violations of sovereign rights, Greek PM tells Trump

Donald Trump and Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed strong relations and close cooperation between the United States and Greece during their meeting at the White House, the Greek prime minister told reporters in Washington as he expressed “satisfaction” over talks with the US President.

Mitsotakis said he had discussed “all issues pertaining to Greek sovereign rights. It became very clear to the American side that we will not tolerate any violation of our sovereign rights,” he said.

According to the Greek premier, talks focused on geopolitical challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, including developments regarding the Cyprus issue and the EastMed gas pipeline deal signed recently between Greece, Cyprus and Israel. Mitsotakis allegedly criticized Turkish obstructionism while emphasizing that “Greece can be part of the solution” on these issues.

Mitsotakis said he stressed to the American president that the subsea pipeline deal is instrumental to peace and development in the region, adding that the project “is not directed against any other country.” The Greek PM said he had received Trump’s support on Greek cooperation with Cyprus and Israel.

