Greece entering a ‘virtuous cycle,’ Mitsotakis says in FT interview

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his confidence that Greece will be able to attract the foreign investment it needs to spur growth and support economic recovery in the country.



In an interview with the Financial Times published Wednesday, the Greek premier said the country had turned a corner following the 10-year crisis – which he said “lasted much longer that it should have lasted” – and was confident it could achieve economic growth this year of 3 percent.



“I think we are in the process of breaking out of a vicious cycle, and sort of putting Greece into a virtuous cycle,” Mitsotakis told the FT.



“There’s no doubt [about] what I hope will happen to the country, and I think what we really need is radical change, to really turn Greece into a true success story. We cannot just afford to muddle through, we’ve lost too much time and too much GDP, frankly, and too much energy as a country to do that,” he told the British newspaper.