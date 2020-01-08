Greek condolences over Ukrainian airliner crash

The Greek Foreign Ministry has issued a message to extend condolences to the families of the victims after a Ukrainian Boeing-737 carrying 176 people crashed in Iran early Wednesday.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that claimed the lives of everyone on board,” a tweet by the Foreign Ministry said. “We express our most sincere condolences to the victims' families and loved ones,” it added.



Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kiev went down soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport at 6.12 a.m. local time. Among the victims were 82 from Iran, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons.



Ukraine’s Tehran embassy initially said engine failure caused the plane to crash, but later withdrew the statement.

