Red tape for new parents to be slashed, minister says

In the context of the government's ongoing efforts to curb bureaucracy and simplify procedures for Greek citizens, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Wednesday that legislation will soon pass through Parliament allowing new parents to declare the birth of a new child with just one statement at the maternity hospital rather than the series of declarations currently required.

In comments to Skai television, Pierrakakis said that hospitals will be ready by February to process the declarations by next month. The new simple process will replace the current one which also obliges parents to visit Citizens' Information Centers (KEP), registry offices and social security funds.

As for plans for an electronic system that will issue new, more secure police identity cards by 2021, Pierrakakis said the cards will be installable on cellphones.