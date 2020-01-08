Two Collections Meet | Thessaloniki | To September 30

The Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki presents an exhibition comprising icons, vestments and precious heirlooms on loan from the northern port city’s Municipal Art Gallery. The items are shown alongside texts which present and explain the most recent findings on Byzantine painting in northern Greece, and especially Thessaloniki, Mount Athos and Central and Western Macedonia. The exhibition is the result of a combinative study of items belonging to the collections of both the Museum of Byzantine Culture and the Municipal Art Gallery. Its aim is to link these items to the socioeconomic context of the years that followed Constantinople’s fall. Admission is free. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until March 31. From April 1 the museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 231.330.6400, www.mbp.gr/en