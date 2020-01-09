Romanian Shorts | Athens | January 9-15

Movie theaters Mikrokosmos and Studio Art Cinema in downtown Athens will be screening the 12 movies that were awarded at the Big Bang International Short Film Festival 2019 – Romanian Short Film Panorama. The Big Bang International Short Film Festival is organized by t-shOrt, a Greek nonprofit organization that aims to promote short films around the world. In 2019 the festival focused exclusively on Romanian cinema. The screenings are organized by t-shOrt founder Kyriakos Chatzimichailidis. On Wednesday, January 15, both cinemas will project the 12 movies in a row. Admission costs 5 euros. Screenings start at 6 p.m. daily at both venues. For more information about the movies and screening times, visit www.bigbang.gr.



Mikrokosmos, 106 Syngrou, tel 210.923.0081;



Studio Art Cinema, 33 Stavropoulou, Amerikis Square, tel 210.864.0054