Charlie Parker Tribute | Athens | January 10

Charlie Parker, the American musician and composer who revolutionized the jazz scene in the 1940s with his style and saxophone playing, will be celebrated on Friday, January 10 at the B&E Goulandris Foundation in downtown Athens. The tribute will feature Dimitris Tsakas Quartet in a jam session with Parker’s sounds at its heart which will also incorporate works composed by members of the local jazz outfit. Dimitris Tsakas is a musician from a varied background: He studied classical guitar before turning to jazz saxophone at Berklee College of Music, where he was taught by Andy McGhee, George Garzone and Jerry Bergonzi. His quartet participates in many concerts and festivals in Greece and internationally. The event starts at 8.30 p.m. And ticket prices range from 16 to 20 euros.



B&E Goulandris Foundation, 13 Erastothenous, tel 210.725.28.95