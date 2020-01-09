Wozzeck | Athens & Thessaloniki | January 11

After a thrilling production of Alban Berg’s “Lulu” in 2015 that delighted opera aficionados, multifaceted South African artist William Kentridge presents the Austrian composer’s first opera, “Wozzeck,” at the New York Metropolitan Opera on Saturday, January 11, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. The performance will be recorded and streamed live at the Athens Concert Hall and the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. Baritone Peter Mattei and soprano Elsa van den Heever star in the two main roles, while other members of the cast include tenor Christopher Ventris, bass-baritone Christian van Horn and tenor Gerhard Siegel, accompanied by Montreal's Orchestre Metropolitain. Screenings start at 7.55 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 231.089.5800, www.tch.gr