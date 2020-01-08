TurkStream gas pipeline launched

The presidents of Turkey and Russia on Wednesday formally launched the TurkStream pipeline which will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, part of Moscow’s efforts to reduce shipments via Ukraine.



Russian gas producer Gazprom will ship about 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year to Bulgaria via TurkStream, replacing a route that formerly passed through Ukraine and Romania.



Gazprom shipped about 3 bcm to Greece and about 500,000 mcm to North Macedonia via that route last year.



[Reuters]