BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Juneyao Airlines coming to Greece

TAGS: Travel, Tourism

China’s Juneyao Airlines plans to set up branches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iceland, Malaysia and Greece, the company said in a filing on Wednesday, as it ventures to Europe and Southeast Asia in a global expansion drive.

Due to foreign ownership rules, Juneyao will need to find local partners in each of the countries.

[Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 