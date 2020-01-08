Juneyao Airlines coming to Greece
China’s Juneyao Airlines plans to set up branches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iceland, Malaysia and Greece, the company said in a filing on Wednesday, as it ventures to Europe and Southeast Asia in a global expansion drive.
Due to foreign ownership rules, Juneyao will need to find local partners in each of the countries.
[Reuters]