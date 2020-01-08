Foreign ministers discuss Libya crisis, EastMed in Cairo

Recent developments in Libya, as well as security and stability issues in the Eastern Mediterranean were at the center of a five-way meeting in Cairo on Wednesday between the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France and Italy, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Greek diplomatic sources had told the news agency on Tuesday that the meeting will be an opportunity to exchange views on the prospects of resolving the Libyan crisis, as well as co-ordinate the actions of the five countries on issues related to security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting was attended by Greece's Nikos Dendias, Cyprus' Nikos Christodoulides, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian and Italy's Luigi Di Maio.