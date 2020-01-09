The meetings scheduled by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Friday with the leaders of the country’s opposition parties on actions taken by his government on key national issues as well as the outcome of his visit this week to the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump, are essential.



They are not merely a matter of etiquette. The stakes in the development of the current state of affairs are very high. They require serious and sober interparty dialogue, without cameras and, most importantly, without exagerated reactions like the ones we’ve seen over the last 24 hours.



The format of individual meetings is the most appropriate for achieving genuine consensus, mainly on foreign policy. The opportunity should not be missed.