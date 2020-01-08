Greece, Cyprus, France and Egypt reject Turkish maritime border deal with Libya

The Foreign Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, France and Egypt rejected on Wednesday two deals signed between Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognised government in Tripoli, saying they further undermine regional stability and are both “null and void.”

The announcement was made during a joint press conference following the meeting of the ministers of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, France, and Italy, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Specifically on the maritime agreement, the four foreign ministers (Italy participated as an observer) stressed that it is against international law, does not have legal consequences, that it violates the sovereign rights of the states of the region, while not failing to condemn Turkish illegal actions, according to the news agency.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Dendias said the international community is witnessing in Libya “the same pattern of aggressive behavior adopted by Turkey in Cyprus and in the Aegean.”

“On Libya we are in unanimous agreement that the agreements on delimiting maritime zones and security cooperation signed between Mr. Sarraj and Turkey are null and void. As well as on the unlawfulness of the latter’s decision to deploy troops in Libya,” he told the press, according to statements released by the foreign ministry.

He also said that any “import” of troops or weapons constitutes “a gross violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolution and seriously undermines the international community’s efforts to reach a political solution to the Libyan conflict.”