ATHEX: Bank packages send main index 1.1 pct lower

Trading at the Greek bourse was dominated on Wednesday by the large packages of Eurobank and National Bank stocks that changed hands. The decline in their prices inflicted losses on the benchmark at Athinon Avenue, while pressure from developments in the Middle East appeared to ease over the course of the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 914.17 points, shedding 1.14 percent from Monday’s 924.69 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.19 percent to 2,280.27 points.

The banks index declined 3.39 percent, with Eurobank falling 5.51 percent, National shrinking 4.71 percent, Piraeus decreasing 1.96 percent and Alpha conceding 1.28 percent.

In total 43 stocks reported gains, 56 endured losses and 21 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 259.3 million euros, with over two-thirds of that concerning bank share packages, compared to Monday’s 62.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.90 percent to close at 66.20 points.