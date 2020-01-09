Pence, Pompeo hail US-Greek relations in reception for PM

US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted the close relations between the United States and Greece and lauded Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' efforts to reform the Greek economy at a reception in his honour in Washington on Wednesday, the last day of his visit to the United States.

“It is a great honor to be a part of America’s welcome, welcoming you back to the United States to celebrate the unbreakable bonds between our country — bonds that have been forged in history and heritage, bonds built on a shared love of freedom,” Pence said addressing the prime minister.

“Last year alone, our two nations engaged in nearly 3 billion dollars in trade. But it’s not economic exchange that defines us. It’s really a shared philosophy of government,” he said and welcomed Mitsotakis’ initiatives to reduce bureaucracy.

“They [President Donald Trump and Mitsotakis] are two leaders who believe that when you let people keep more of what they earn, when you roll back red tape, when you make government more efficient and you drive low-cost energy, making it available to job creators, economies proposer,” he added. And America and Greece are prospering thanks to your leadership and the leadership of President Donald Trump.

His own address, Pompeo noted the expanding cooperation on energy, adding that the US supports Greece as a pillar of the security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Our militaries are working together more closely than ever before,” Pompeo said, and thanked Greece for hosting US troops for a Thanksgiving meal on one of its bases in 2018.

“And we’re enthused about the work that the prime minister is doing – the reforms he’s bringing to the Greek economy…Think about the welcome turn of events: Greece is truly showing all of Europe the way forward on economic prosperity,” he said.