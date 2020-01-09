Mitsotakis invites Americans to invest in Greece in reception dinner

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his invitation to American businesspeople to invest in Greece as the country recovers from a decade of economic crisis, as he addressed US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a dinner in his honor at the State Department.

“The Greek economy will grow from strength to strength. And we invite American investors to take part in this new chapter for our country,” he told attendees at the reception.

Mitsotakis said that Greece is following the example of the United States in reducing taxes and the Greek economy is improving.

“We are now ready to write a new chapter in our history. And as we enter the third decade of the 21st century, I’m sure this is going to be a decade of prosperity and of great success for my country,” he said.

Mitsotakis also expressed his belief that the United States “will stand by Greece when it fights for its rights, when it protects our own sovereign rights.”



Earlier on Wednesday, Mitsotakis met with 22 representatives of companies and investors in Washington to present developments in the Greek economy, the reforms implemented by the government, the tax cuts, the government’s privatisation plan and big investment projects in the pipeline.

On their side, investors asked the prime minister about investments in energy, infrastructure (including ports), tourism, the property market, the financial system and new technologies, and emphasized the importance of political stability, the predictability of the tax environment - not only for businesses but also for their executives - and the speed with which their investment plans would be implemented.