Political consultations between Greece and Turkey on Friday

Greek and Turkish foreign ministry delegations will meet in Ankara on Friday for a new round of political consultations, amid a spike in tensions between the two countries over sovereignty rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek delegation will be headed by Ambassador Themistoklis Demiris, Secretary General of Greece's Foreign Ministry, who will meet with the head of the Turkish delegation, Ambassador Sedat Onal, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister.

Talks will focus on issues of regional and international interest.

Apart from the long-standing issues between the two countries, relations soured after the recent signing of a deal between Turkey Libya’s UN-recognised government in Tripoli, which claims maritime borders between the two countries.