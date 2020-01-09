Gale-force winds destroy wind turbines in Evia

Several wind turbines near the coastal town of Karystos in southern Evia were destroyed by wind gusts recorded in the region in the past few days, a local TV channel reported Thursday.

The undefined number of wind turbines, found broken and on the ground, were located inside the Katsaroni wind park.

Although the park is inactive, the turbines had not been removed, according to central Greece’s Star TV.

The winds in the area reached 11 on the Beaufort scale in the past few days, acquiring a speed of 160 kilometers.