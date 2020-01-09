Burglars break into shipping magnate’s house in Athens suburb

Two armed burglars broke into the house of a well-known shipping magnate in the north Athenian suburb of Ekali on Wednesday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

According to police sources cited by the news agency, the suspects entered the house shortly after 8.30 p.m. and held up the housekeeper, identified as a Filipino national.

The housekeeper told police the burglars took jewellery and an unknown sum in cash and fled.

The shipping owner, who is abroad on business, has been informed about the incident.

Authorities are searching of the suspects.