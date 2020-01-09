Industrial output falls 8.1 pct year-on-year in November

Greek industrial output fell 8.1 percent in November compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in October, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.



Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 4.9 percent from the same month in 2018, while electricity production dropped 20.1 percent.



Mining output fell 9.4 percent with water output down 0.7 percent.

[Reuters]