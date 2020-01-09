Nurse, security guard beaten in Thessaloniki due to in-hospital delay

A nurse and a female security guard at the Papageorgiou hospital in the northern city of Thessaloniki were beaten by a visitor angered by the long wait in the emergency room.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, when the woman arrived with her mother at the hospital’s emergency room for a pulmonary exam.

Faced with a long wait, she attacked a nurse and started beating her. A female security guard who tried to intervene was also punched.

Hospital staff called the police and the three women were led to the local police station where they filed lawsuits.