The World is One | Athens | January 30 - February 2

Greek electronic music pioneer Konstantinos Bhta will recite poems by the late poet Yannis Ritsos on the alternative stage of the Greek National Opera, as he shares his musical compositions with the public. Bhta performs a musical interpretation of Ritsos’ poems and establishes a dialogue between the sounds and the words read, pushing the barriers of communication to another level. The poems read are taken from the poet’s whole body of work. Readings begins at 8.30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

Greek National Opera Alternative Stage, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.570