Leporella | Athens | January 11-26

Photo: G. Domenikos

Composer Giorgos Kouroupos turns Stefan Zweig’s 1929 short story “Leporella” into an opus for the Greek National Opera’s alternative stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens. The opera is in Greek and will be accompanied by English surtitles. “Leporella,” set in early 20th century Vienna, tells the tale of a maid who works for an unhappy couple; the maid starts to develop feelings for her master and begins granting him favors that keep getting stranger. The story deals with human psychology in an unforgiving manner. Performances start at 8.30 p.m. (7.30 p.m. on Sundays). Ticket prices range from 15 to 20 euros. For more information and tickets, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

Greek National Opera Alternative Stage, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700