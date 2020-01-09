Giorgos Saltaferos | Athens | To February 1

Gallery Genesis in Kolonaki presents artist Giorgos Saltaferos’ exhibition of paintings titled “Just Andros,” curated by Yiorgos Tzaneris. The Greek island of Andros, located in the Cyclades archipelago, is Saltaferos’ birthplace. He studied at the University of the Arts in Bern, Switzerland, and has had 21 solo exhibitions in Greece, Switzerland and France. Saltaferos’ paintings often depict the sea and he is known for his ability to capture the essence of light and reflection. Opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays to Fridays from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallery Genesis, 35 Charitos, Kolonaki, tel 211.710.0566