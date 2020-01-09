Presidential election process to be ready by February 13
Changes to the process for electing the Greek president will be completed by February 13, Parliament speaker Kostas Tassoulas said on Thursday.
Responding to a question from the media, Tassoulas said that Parliament's technical services are busy adapting the procedure to changes introduced under the previous administration during a review of the constitution, which include electing a president without the need of a super-majority in the 300-seat House.
However, Tassoulas added that he expects the government's candidate – who has yet to be announced – to be elected with a comfortable majority.