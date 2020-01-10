Life lessons in Nafplio for US students

Students from Rutgers University in the northeastern US state of New Jersey help prepare a meal for the poor and homeless at the Church of Evangelistria in the seaside town of Nafplio in the eastern Peloponnese on Thursday. The students were in Nafplio as part of the university’s international service-learning and sustainable lifestyle program, which is aimed at promoting community service while also underscoring the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on both people’s health and the environment. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]