Suspected hooligan jailed pending trial over Bulgarian fan's death

One of two young men arrested in connection with the attack and the ensuing hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old Bulgarian soccer fan in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki on Sunday, was remanded into pretrial custody on Thursday.

The decision to jail the 24-year-old pending trial was agreed by the magistrate and the public prosecutor handling the case, as he is accused of contributing to the 28-year-old's death and of inflicting serious injuries on him during an attack by around 10 local fans on three Bulgarian supporters of a rival soccer team.

A coroner earlier this week ruled that the 28-year-old was killed as a result of being run over by a car while trying to flee the fracas. The 26-year-old driver of the car has also been accused of fleeing the scene of the accident and was released from custody on Wednesday.

The second young man involved in the brawl, who is aged 26 as well, was also released by the magistrate on Thursday.