ATHEX: Bank stocks lead bourse rebound

The banks index at Athinon Avenue staged a 2.74 percent rebound on Thursday, leading the benchmark of the Greek bourse back up to 926 points on turnover of more than 100 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 926.06 points, adding 1.30 percent to Wednesday’s 914.17 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.22 percent to 2,308.07 points.

Banks dominated transactions once again with several share packages changing hands, as buyers came back in force: Piraeus soared 5.93 percent, Eurobank expanded 3.57 percent, Alpha gained 1.83 percent and National earned 1.48 percent.

Ellaktor outperformed with a 5.94 percent jump, OPAP collected 4.17 percent, Viohalco climbed 2.75 percent, Public Power Corporation stretched 2.44 percent and Sarantis augmented 2.32 percent. Piraeus Port Authority dropped 0.88 percent.

In total 78 stocks recorded gains, 24 posted losses and 26 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 101.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 259.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.29 percent to close at 66.39 points.