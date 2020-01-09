Plan for US ‘diplomatic initiative’ over Greece-Turkey tension confirmed

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed plans for a “diplomatic initiative” to help de-escalate tension resulting from recent Turkish moves in the Eastern Aegean.

In comments to Kathimerini following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Washington, where the Greek premier also held talks with US President Donald Trump, Pompeo said the initiative will be launched soon to address growing friction between Greece and Turkey following Ankara's signing of a controversial maritime borders agreement with the Libyan government in Tripoli.

Sources have suggested that Washington will be in communication with Athens over the initiative, which is part of a broader US strategy to encourage dialogue between the NATO partners following the latest challenge by Turkey to Greece's sovereign rights.