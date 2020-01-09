Power fully restored on islands of Andros, Tinos

The Aegean islands of Andros and Tinos got their main power supply back on Thursday after adverse weather knocked out the cables connecting them to the mainland grid.

The malfunction occurred on Monday, leaving some 18,000 residents on the two islands relying on an older electricity production unit on Andros amid a cold snap that brought chilly temperatures and strong downpours, but also gale-force winds that prevented repair crews from reaching the islands earlier.

In an announcement, power grid operator ADMIE said proper supply via the submarine cables was restored at 3.30 p.m. and that the two islands were left without any power whatsoever only between 7.30 a.m. and 13.40 p.m. on Monday, when the malfunction occurred.