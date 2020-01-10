Parents of three die in Athens apartment, possibly from gas fire fumes

The parents of three children aged 11, 17 and 19 years old were found dead in their bed in an apartment in downtown Athens’ Metaxourgeio district in the early hours of Friday, possibly as a result of inhaling fumes from a gas heater.

The couple was found dead by the three children, who were in another room when they realized something was wrong and went to check on their parents, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA-MPA) reported, without providing additional details regarding the victims’ identities apart from that they were foreign nationals.

The children called the ambulance service when they saw their parents lying on the bed unconscious, but the couple was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital shortly after. A coroner is expected to determine what they died off, though a gas heater in their bedroom is seen as the most likely culprit.

Doctors checked the youngsters and found them to be in good health.