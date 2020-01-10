Turkish official challenges Greek sovereignty with tweet

The acting director general at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cagatay Erciyes, has posted a comment on Twitter challenging Greece’s sovereign rights, with an attached photo indicating the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

“It is ridiculous to believe that a small island of 10km2 which is 2km [from Turkey] and 570km away [from Greece] can create a 40,000km2 maritime zone in the Mediterranean,” Erciyes said in a translated comment on Twitter.

Attached to his post was a map of the southeastern Aegean with an inset indicating the position of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.