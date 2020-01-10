Greek opposition leader condemns US killing of Soleimani

Greece’s main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Friday condemned the killing by the United States of prominent Iranian general Qasem Soleimani during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi.

“The execution of the Iranian general is a violation of international law and contributes to the further destabilization of Iraq and the broader region,” the leftist SYRIZA leader said, adding that the American action was also a violation of the principle of non-intervention in the domestic affairs of third countries.

The leftist leader met with Naderi following an invitation by the envoy to discuss developments in the Middle East and particularly in Iraq, where Soleimani was killed in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.

“The Iranian ambassador presented his country’s position on the execution of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by American forces and the consequences this would have on the area,” Tsipras, Greece’s former prime minister, was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) as saying in comments after the meeting.