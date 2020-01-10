PM begins briefing of political leaders following US visit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began briefing political leaders in Athens on the results of his recent trip to the United States, starting with head of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras.

Tsipras arrived at the prime minister’s Maximos Mansion office at noon on Friday to hear about Mitsotakis’ four-day trip and his meeting with US President Donald Trump and other officials in the capital Washington, DC.

After his meeting with the SYRIZA leader, Mitsotakis will receive the head of Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata, while his afternoon schedule consists of briefings with the leaders of Greek Solution, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25, Yanis Varoufakis.

The PM’s last briefing will take place on Monday morning, with Dimitris Koutsoumbas of the Greek Communist Party (KKE).