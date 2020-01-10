Two seriously injured in brawl at Avlonas juvenile prison

Nine people were injured, two seriously, during a violent brawl on Friday morning between inmates at the Juvenile Detention Center in Avlonas, northeastern Attica.



Riot officers were dispatched from Athens to quell the unrest, but the situation had been brought under control by the time they got there, allowing paramedics to attend to the injured inmates.



According to initial reports, the brawl was between Afghan, Albanian and Greek inmates, and may have been sparked by a cell inspection that had taken place earlier in the day.



An investigation is under way.