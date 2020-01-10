French RES giant invests in Greek wind power

French firm Valorem, a vertically integrated green energy operator, announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal to acquire a portfolio of wind power projects in Greece with a combined capacity of 82 megawatts.



It said the projects are at various stages of development in Greece and the company aims to finance, build and operate them over a short-term period. However, it did not disclose any financial details of the deal.



Valorem has set up an office in Athens and is also very keen to develop photovoltaics, with the aim of becoming a significant actor in the renewable energy sector in Greece, especially in terms of wind, solar and hybrid power plants.



“We are very pleased to increase our wind portfolio in Greece through this acquisition, in addition to our photovoltaic development. Greece is a priority market for Valorem,” stated Jean-Yves Grandidier, the company’s founder and president.



“Valorem has the potential to actively participate in renewable energy development in Greece considering our strong experience, especially our island experience with hybrid systems,” he added.