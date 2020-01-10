Three get suspended sentence in school bus negligence

A three-member court in Athens on Friday handed a six-month suspended sentence to the school bus driver and two escorts for abandoning a 3-year-old boy in a bus for at least three hours on October 2019.

The court, accepting the prosecutor's proposal, turned the charge of exposing a child to danger to negligent bodily harm.

In their testimonies, the three accused pointed fingers at each other, with the driver claiming that the escorts told him all children had gotten off the bus.



The incident occurred in the suburb of Pallini, eastern Attica, after the bus picked up children from their homes and transported them to a privater daycare center.

The child was left on his own on the bus after it arrived at the daycare center as the driver and escorts assumed that all the children had got off the bus.