New Turkish incursions over Aegean islands

After two airspace violations by Turkish fighter jets over the islet of Ro on Friday morning, a new round of incursions occurred in the afternoon over the islands of Kastelorizo, Ro and Strongyli in the eastern Aegean.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), two Turkish F-16 jets flew three times over Kastelorizo, at 3.58 p.m., at 4.08 p.m. and at 4.11 p.m.

Another Turkish fighter aircraft entered Athens' FIR without submitting a flight plan and flew four times over Strongyli, four times over Kastelorizo and five times over Ro.

All of the aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.