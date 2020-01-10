ATHEX: Local bourse edges higher over the week

The rise of Coca-Cola HBC’s stock by 1.95 percent on Friday contained the Greek benchmark’s losses somewhat and kept the blue chip index above water at the end of a week of small gains for the local market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 923.63 points, shedding 0.26 percent from Thursday’s 926.06 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.38 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.03 percent to 2,308.73 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.22 percent.

The banks index declined 0.46 percent, as Alpha lost 1.06 percent, National conceded 0.73 percent and National eased 0.11 percent, while Piraeus grew 0.88 percent. ADMIE Holdings gave up 2.44 percent, EYDAP decreased 2.03 percent and Hellenic Petroleum slid 1.65 percent, as Piraeus Port Authority increased 1.55 percent and Aegean Air rose 1.53 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 51 endured losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 101.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange climbed 0.80 percent to close at 66.92 points.