With a few hundred pensioners protesting outside, the plenary of the Council of State began on Friday hearing the crucial pilot case regarding the retroactive claims of retirees that could add up to 26 billion euros.

The head of the country’s highest administrative court, Aikaterini Sakellaropoulou, curbed expectations, saying the trial’s aim is to establish whether there are any gaps in relation to previous verdicts by the CoS.

She explained that those gaps may concern either the 10-month period from the 2015 decision of the CoS until the application of the Katrougalos law in May 2016 or any other period.