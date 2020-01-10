The governing board of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) on Thursday approved its new action plan, which provides for 34.48 percent of new pension applications to be addressed within 24 hours of submission as of this June and for improving services for insured workers without their having to visit an EFKA branch in person.

This is EFKA’s digital transformation plan, which is aimed at creating a new entity, e-EFKA, by the end of this year, to which the administration of the single auxiliary fund (ETEAEP) will also be passed on.

The January 2021 target is for 58.9 percent of pensions to be issued within 24 hours of the submission of applications, rising to 90 percent by June 2021.

The action plan concerns improved access to digital services without having to go to EFKA offices, the immediate issue of new pension applications, the online issue of certificates and documents, the efficient management of public data and the reduction of infrastructure costs.

The aim is for the daily operation of e-EFKA to make the most of technological developments in data processing without human intervention, through the interoperability of information systems, so that the number of documents and stages required is eventually reduced to zero.