12 migrants found dead after boat sinks off western Greece

Greece's coast guard reports that 12 bodies of migrants have been collected from the Ionian Sea, southwest of the Greek island of Paxos in western Greece, after their boat took in water and sank.

A coast guard spokesperson told the Associated Press that 21 migrants had been safely recovered from the sea. “The initial report is that 50 people were in the boat,” he said.

There was no further information about the migrants, including age, gender and ethnic background.

The coast guard said someone from the boat had called the 112 emergency number at 9:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT) Saturday.

At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter are searching for survivors. Conditions are reported as calm.

