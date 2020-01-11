The Living Paper Cartoon | Athens | January 12

Venetian comedian Ennio Marchetto comes to the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens to perform an eccentric one-man show as part of the Christmas Theater series of shows on Sunday, January 12. Marchetto is famed for his hilarious mime performances where he impersonates well-known and in many cases notorious figures from all over the world ranging from Marilyn Monroe to Fidel Castro. On Saturday he will be impersonating no less than 60 characters. Marchetto has won many awards for his shows, including the 2011 Outstanding Performance award at the New York Musical Theater Festival. His costumes are all made from paper. The show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from 20 to 40 euros. For more information and tickets, call 211.770.1700 or visit www.christmastheater.gr or www.viva.gr.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300