Beethoven Songs | Athens | January 11
Online
Soprano Lenia Safiropoulou and pianist Zoe Zeniodi will perform a selection of Beethoven's songs titled “Auf dem Hugel sitz ich spahend” (“On the hill sit I, gazing,” a lyric from the composer's song cycle “An die ferne Geliebte,” or “To the Distant Beloved”) at the Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall of the Athens Megaron Concert Hall on Saturday, January 11. Zeniodi will play some of Beethoven’s lesser-known, more intimate pieces on an authentic 1829 Stodart piano, accompanied by Safiropoulou's vocals. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 10 to 15 euros. Bookings can be made online at webtics.megaron.gr.
Athens Concert Hall, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333