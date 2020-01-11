Molvaer, Aarset & Rohrer | Athens | To January 12

Norwegian trumpeter and composer Nils Petter Molvaer is performing at the Half Note Jazz Club in downtown Athens along with musicians Eivind Aarset and Samuel Rohrer through Sunday January 12. Molvaer is known for his innovative musical blends of jazz and electronica and has been considered one of the pioneers of nu jazz since the release of his first solo album “Khmer” in 1997. Norwegian jazz guitarist Eivind Aarset has collaborated with artists such as Ray Charles and Dee Dee Bridgewater. Samuel Rohrer, who completes the trio, is a Swiss drummer living in Berlin considered to be one of his generation’s most influential artists in the field of improvised music. Tickets, which cost 20 to 30 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr. Shows begin at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.



Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, tel 210.921.3310