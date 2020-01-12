Itanos Excavations | Athens | January 13

Professors Didier Viviers and Athina Tsingarida will deliver a lecture titled “The Late Classical and Hellenistic Necropolis of Itanos” as part of the 2019-20 cycle of archaeological lectures at the Museum of Cycladic Art in the center of Athens on Monday, January 13. Viviers is the president of Belgium’s Royal Academy of Sciences, Letters and Fine Arts and teaches at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB). Athina Tsingarida is a professor of ancient Greek archaeology and art history at the ULB. Together, they will present findings from the excavations at the Necropolis of Itanos on Crete. The lecture begins at 7 p.m and will be in English. Admission is free and subject to availability. For more information, visit www.cycladic.gr.



Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neophytou Douka, tel 210.722.8321