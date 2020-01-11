Anarchists target Australian ambassador's house over deadly wildfires

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas on Saturday morning scattered flyers outside the home of the Australian Ambassador to Greece Kate Logan in a bid to protest the Australian authorities’ handling of fatal wildfires that have been ravaging the country in recent weeks.



The incident did not result in any vandalism as is frequently the case with stunts by the group.



Last Wednesday night members of Rouvikonas sprayed slogans on the wall of the house of the chairman and chief executive officer of Greek telecoms operator OTE Michael Tsamaz in the northern suburb of Melissia.

The group posted a short video on an anti-establishment website showing people with covered faces spraying the slogan “Victory to the fight of OTE strikers” and scattered flyers expressing support to striking company employees.



OTE workers’ union called a strike for all working days from December 21 to January 12, after the company dismissed in December six security guards who refused to join a voluntary redundancy program.