Rodopi businesses targeted in ram-raiding incidents

TAGS: Crime

Authorities in Rodopi, northern Greece, have launched an investigation into claims by local businesses about a series of attacks in which they were targeted last Friday night.

According to the claims, the attacks involved and unidentified assailant or assailants driving a vehicle through the front windows of the businesses before robbing them.

It was unclear whether the alleged attacks were carried out by the same assailant driving the same vehicle.

There has also been a spike in ram-raid incidents in the Attica region in recent weeks.

