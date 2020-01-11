NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Robbers flee with cash after blowing up Maroussi ATM

TAGS: Crime

Unidentified assailants blew up an ATM in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi in the early hours of Saturday morning, causing damage but no injuries.

The attack, which is the latest in a series of incidents believed to have been carried out by suspected members of anti-establishment groups targeting banks across the capital, took place at 3.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police were seeking the assailants who made off with an undetermined sum.

